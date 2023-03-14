Queen Consort wished 'good luck' to young dancer during visit to Birmingham

The Queen Consort wished "good luck" to a young dancer who is set to star in Disney documentary during visit to Birmingham.

Camilla met Anthony Madu, 13, when she visited Elmhurst Ballet School which offered him a scholarship after a 44-second video posted online in 2020 of him pirouetting in the rain.

It was watched more than 16 million times.

The 13-year-old is now in his second year at the ballet school which is celebrating its centenary and has the Queen Consort as its patron.

The Queen Consort meets dancer Anthony Madu, after a video of him dancing in Lagos went viral, during a visit to a school in Birmingham, Credit: PA Images

Camilla visited the school to mark the milestone and meet the schoolboy, who has grown a few inches since his story won the hearts of the public.

When she asked Anthony if he had always loved dancing, he replied “Yes, since I was five years old.

Camilla replied: “It gets to grips with you, you can’t let it go – good luck.”

The Queen Consort stands on stage with students, during her visit to the Elmhurst Ballet School to celebrate the school's centenary. Credit: PA Images

Disney announced in September that it would be making a documentary about the youngster whose family live on the edge of the Nigerian capital, Lagos.

Anthony had little formal training before arriving in the UK but showed great talent.

Speaking after Camilla’s visit, Anthony said: “My dancing’s going well, it’s really, really great, and I’m really enjoying it.”

He said he is adapting to life in the UK but is struggling a little with the weather.

“It’s still quite cold,” he said.

Talking about his journey, he added: “I just hope that younger dancers from anywhere around the world… I just hope to inspire them to pursue their dreams and never give up.”