Emergency stop and search powers are in place in Walsall until 7am this morning (14 March), after a man was attacked with a machete yesterday evening.

West Midlands Police have the power to stop and search people within the inner ring road without the need for the usual grounds, if officers feel there is a risk of violence.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with slash wounds and is now being treated, after being attacked in Pool Street just before 8pm.

His injuries aren't thought to be life-changing.

It’s understood he was assaulted by a group of men who made off from the scene.

A cordon was in place for forensic examinations.

West Midlands Police said: "We understand the concerns around recent knife crime in Walsall town centre, and neighbourhood officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the coming days to offer reassurance.

"We are trawling CCTV footage to establish what happened and identify the offenders and potential vehicles involved.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area as we understand how concerning the recent incidents of violence in Walsall have been for local communities."