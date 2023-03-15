BBC EMT and Midlands Today will not air tonight due to strikes

BBC regional news programmes in the Midlands will not air tonight because of strikes.

Services including news bulletins on local radio stations, East Midlands Today and Midlands Today will not run due to the walkout.

Staff are protesting against proposed cuts to the broadcaster's local radio output.

The National Union of Journalists say the strike is not about pay, but about cuts to local radio and the subsequent job losses.

A BBC spokesperson said they were "disappointed that the strike has gone ahead".

'It's not about pay'

Kevin Stanley, NUJ Rep for the BBC Nations and Regions, said: "Unusually, this industrial action is not about pay. And it's not even about funding.

"The BBC wants to move some of its existing money into digital services, which we support. But we don't agree that they should use funds from BBC Local Radio for this.

"The cuts to output will mean existing, local programming stopping after 2pm on weekdays and for much of the weekend.

"In its place will be regional programmes. Everyone knows that people in Nottingham, for example, have little interest in what's happening in Derby.

"Equally, listeners in Lutterworth have little in common with those in Littleover."

"Our members have voted overwhelmingly for strike action and a work to rule.

"This means that some of the output our audiences enjoy may be affected.

"But after months of talks, the BBC has not offered enough concessions to avoid this industrial action.

"Any resolution to the dispute will be guided not by the union but by our members - in a democratic and open way."

EAST MIDLANDS

The walkout involves colleagues from BBC Radio Nottingham, East Midlands Today and BBC News Online.

The strike will also include NUJ members at BBC Radio Leicester and BBC Radio Derby.

WEST MIDLANDS

Journalists from Midlands Today, Radio WM and online teams in Birmingham will join colleagues across England to walk out of studios.

Many were picketing in Birmingham in protest against proposed cuts to the broadcaster's local radio output.

Michelle Paduano, of the NUJ, said: "Shows like Stoke are being ask to share with Shropshire which is a completely different audience, Birmingham and Coventry, WM is being asked to share their services that's something that doesn't normally happen.

"We know what Birmingham and Coventry people think of each other at the best of times.

"So these things do not work and it's the start we think of a process of whereby there is going to be cutting more and more of local radio.

Why is it happening?

The action comes in response to the BBC’s proposal in October that local radio stations share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their areas.

This would see local programming restricted after 2pm and afternoon programmes across England shared between its 39 local radio stations.

The NUJ previously said the plans would lead to a loss of posts and journalists having to re-apply for their own jobs.

Under the proposals, the broadcaster previously confirmed 48 jobs would be lost across local staffing in England.

BBC responses

Jason Horton, director of production for BBC Local, said on Wednesday in a blog post: “We’d like to apologise to our audience for the disruption that this action will cause to the BBC’s local TV and radio services in England.

“We will of course continue to engage with the trade union and do everything possible to minimise the impact on colleagues affected by our planned changes.

“We have assured teams working across our 39 BBC Local bases that we are maintaining overall investment and staffing levels in local services and we’re working hard to minimise the risk of compulsory redundancies.

“But change is essential. If our local services are to remain relevant in an increasingly online and on-demand world of live and increasing on-demand services, we must change.”

A BBC spokesperson said the broadcaster had “tried to minimise disruption as much as possible”.

The spokesperson added: “We are obviously disappointed that the strike has gone ahead.

"We have a plan to modernise local services across England, including more news journalists and a stronger local online service, which will see no overall reduction in staffing levels or local funding.

“Our goal is a local service across TV, radio and online that delivers even greater value to communities.

“We will continue to engage with the trade union and do everything possible to minimise the impact on staff.”

