A father and his son have been charged with the murder of a man who died after a stabbing in Castle Vale, Birmingham.

Ahmad Alsino aged 42 and his son Bashar Alsino, aged 20, have been charged after two men were stabbed at an address in Cadbury Drive, Castle Vale.

A 56-year-old man was found with stab wounds and despite the best efforts of emergency services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Both men have also been charged with attempted murder and assault. They will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court today (15 March).

A 21-year-old woman has been released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Chief Inspector Dave Sanders from the Homicide Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this very difficult time.

"We would like to reassure people in the neighbourhood that this was an isolated incident and is not gang-related.

"Our neighbourhood teams have been carrying out reassurance patrols and meeting with community leaders to provide support."