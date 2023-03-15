A person has died in the "serious" incident that closed the M5 for a period of time earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police, who are leading the investigation, said they were called to the scene at 9.35am earlier today (Wednesday 15 March), adding "a person has died."

The major motorway was closed at junction 6 at Worcester earlier today, which resulted in 30 minutes of delays and long queues of traffic en route.

Currently, the northbound carriageway remains closed at the A4538 Pershore Lane, but the southbound carriageway was opened up just before 11.30am, two hours after police were alerted to the incident.

National Highways have said the delays are currently around an hour, so those driving in the area in both directions should expect considerable journey time to be added to their trip.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.