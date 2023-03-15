Play Brightcove video

A single mum from Dudley says the home she lives in with her 11-year-old daughter is not suitable for them but she can't afford to move.

Every month, Michelle Evitts pays around £900 to live at her address, but rents are rising and she can't find anywhere else that she can afford.

News of this comes as a £1.5bn pound devolution deal was announced by the Chancellor which will see powers given to the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

Described as "deeper devolution", the region will be able to approve its own spending, rather than having to seek agreements with Westminster.

But locally, Labour says not all of the money is new, and the deal does not go far enough. One of the largest chunks of the funding, will be spent on housing.

Ms Evitts told ITV News Central: "There's literally no affordable homes anywhere. I'm a single parent. I can only afford to work part time with my carers duties, so it's pointless looking.

"There's nothing. Since say the end of last year with the current climate and the rise of the crisis and etcetera, a thousand pound plus, I'm noticing things on say social media and Facebook which are laughable.

"People want £350, £400 for a room and that's like with no bills and things."

In his Spring Budget the Chancellor handed over more control of key departments like housing, education and transport.

The lack of affordable homes is one of the major focuses of a new devolution deal.

It gives more powers and funding for the West Midlands to regenerate brownfield sites and build affordable homes.

What is the deal?

The devolution deal agreed will see around £1.5bn diverted from Central Government budgets and sent to the West Midlands to spend how it sees fit.

The key powers handed over include greater flexibility to deliver new housing. It's hoped £500 million will help deliver brownfield regeneration at pace.

Six so-called Levelling Up zones will also be created - backed by the retention of business rates - keeping at least £500 million in the region.

There will be greater local responsibility for skills and the power to run a dedicated careers service.

And more control of public transport and infrastructure projects.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "This is a real big transfer of power from London to the West Midlands, decisions taken locally and with it of course comes a billion and a half of funding.

"The pot will grow, it is not just the same money, it's actually saying you use that to bring other things in as well.

"We are best able to spend that because we understand the communities here, we understand what's really, really needed."

From Westminster comes money and power and makes the West Midlands a test case for a type of English devolution never seen before.

Labour's Councillor Brigid Jones, deputy leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "The government snubbed us on the last round of levelling up bids and didn't give a penny to Birmingham despite inviting bids from us in the last round.

"I welcome all the new cash that comes to our region, but is it as far as it needs to go to really make a dent in the inequalities, no it's not. We've got to go further.

"Look at what Labour announced a few months ago. Our take back control bill is going to go so, so much further than that.

"And if we are talking about real devolution, we've got to put powers and money in the hands of those who know how to use it best for the local areas and that's local councils."

Birmingham City Council worked closely with partners in neighbouring local authorities, the West Midlands Combined Authority and the Government to agree the Devolution Deal for the West Midlands.