Central Lobby March 2023: Big promises in the Budget and a bumper payday for Midlands spending

Three Midlands politicians join Alison Mackenzie to debate Jeremy Hunt's first Budget - whether it really will stimulate the economic growth he wants while continuing to support people with their finances.

Meanwhile, in that Budget was a big payday for the West Midlands Combined Authority, with more money on the way to boost the region's spending power.

Alison's guests this month:

  • Harriett Baldwin MP - West Worcestershire (Conservative)

  • Alex Norris MP - Nottingham North (Labour)

  • Cllr Paul Hartshorn - (Liberal Democrat on Blaby District Council)