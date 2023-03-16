Central Lobby March 2023: Big promises in the Budget and a bumper payday for Midlands spending
Three Midlands politicians join Alison Mackenzie to debate Jeremy Hunt's first Budget - whether it really will stimulate the economic growth he wants while continuing to support people with their finances.
Meanwhile, in that Budget was a big payday for the West Midlands Combined Authority, with more money on the way to boost the region's spending power.
Alison's guests this month:
Harriett Baldwin MP - West Worcestershire (Conservative)
Alex Norris MP - Nottingham North (Labour)
Cllr Paul Hartshorn - (Liberal Democrat on Blaby District Council)