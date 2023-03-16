Loughborough fire 'under control' as Thursday market cancelled

A major fire that broke out at a branch of HSBC in Loughborough town centre is now under control.

Eight fire crews initially attended the scene in Market Place, Loughborough, on Wednesday afternoon with videos posted to social media showing huge plumes of smoke rising form the building.

Nearby Loughborough Town Hall was also evacuated, with a show that was due to take place at the site tonight being cancelled.

Later on Wednesday evening the response was scaled back to four pumps working to extinguish the fire. The fire service added that "small pockets of fire [were] being attacked aerially."

The fire engulfed the branch. Credit: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue

Thursday's town market has been cancelled due to the incident.

Writing on social media, local councillors praised the emergency services for their swift response.

Rob Mitchell, the Chief Executive of Charnwood Borough Council, thanked police and fire services.

"A major fire but it could have been much worse," he said.

A spokesperson for HSBC has spoken in the wake of the fire which has engulfed their Loughborough branch today.

They said: "We are aware there is an incident at our Loughborough branch where the Fire Service is in attendance.

"It is too early to tell what, if any, damage has been caused to the branch, but we will provide an update on when the branch will be reopen when we can."

No injuries have been reported due to the fire.