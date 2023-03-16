A man has been arrested after a 29-year old man was murdered at a nightclub in Walsall.

Akeem Francis-Kerr was stabbed at Valesha's nightclub in Walsall town centre just after 5am on March 11.

He was pronounced dead one hour later while being taken to hospital.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from around the area.