Man arrested over murder of Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, stabbed in Walsall nightclub

Man arrested over murder of Akeem Francis-Kerr Credit: West Midlands Police

A man has been arrested after a 29-year old man was murdered at a nightclub in Walsall.

Akeem Francis-Kerr was stabbed at Valesha's nightclub in Walsall town centre just after 5am on March 11.

He was pronounced dead one hour later while being taken to hospital.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from around the area.

