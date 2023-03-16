A man has died in a suspected robbery after being attacked outside shops in Birmingham.

Police were called to a man found with serious head injuries by shops in Heath Way, Shard End, just after 2.50pm yesterday (Wednesday 15 March).

The man was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

Police say they believe he may have been the victim of a robbery but they are "continuing to keep an open mind around the motive for the attack".

A cordon remains in place today at the scene while police launch a murder investigation to find who was responsible.

There is an increased police presence in the area.

The man was attacked outside shops in Shard End. Credit: Ryan Underwood

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "The man was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards and his family have been informed. We'll be supporting them as much as we can at this deeply devastating time.

"We understand he may have been the victim of robbery but we're continuing to keep an open mind around the motive for the attack.

"A cordon remains in place today while we carry out extensive enquiries to establish who was responsible.

"We'll have an increased policing presence in the area as we review all available CCTV and speak to as many people as possible to assist our investigation."