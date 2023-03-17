Three men have denied murdering 23-year-old Cody Fisher, who died after being stabbed in a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day last year.

Kami Carpenter, aged 21, Remy Gordon, 22, and Reegan Anderson, 18, have also pleaded not guilty to affray.

Mr Fisher, a footballer, was stabbed to death shortly before midnight on Boxing Day last year .

Despite efforts to save him, the 23-year-old was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called to the scene.

A knife alleged to have been used in the attack on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub was found at the scene, according to a police report.

Security and club staff at the Adderley Street venue were also "oblivious" and "started to clean up the dancefloor" while CPR was still being performed on Mr Fisher.

The trio appeared in court for their plea hearing on Friday morning, via separate video-links to HMP Birmingham; HMP Hewell in Worcestershire and HMP Brinsford, near Wolverhampton; denying murder and a charge of affray also relating to Boxing Day.

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham; and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address; were remanded in custody until a trial due to start on Monday 3 July.

Adjourning the case, Judge Melbourne Inman KC told the defendants that the trial was expected to last for around four weeks.

While speaking about the impact of Cody's death, Mr Fisher's mum said her son's passing was "beyond cruel".

"My life sentence started on Boxing Day."

She added, she is "so proud" that the Redditch-born left-back was an "inspiration to so many people".

"He was just an amazing, amazing child, baby, lad. The purest, purest soul.

"When I got that call, I got there, and it was too late. To make that journey to Birmingham seemed forever.

"To get there and not even make it in time because he'd already died by the time I'd got there - there are just no words."