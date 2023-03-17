Plans to turn the former flagship John Lewis store at Grand Central in Birmingham into a hub for business and leisure has been approved by the city council.

Hammerson, the company which owns the building, says it's 'repurposing' the 200,000 square foot area to create 'The Drum' which will include office space, a gym and hospitality facilities such as a food market and a bar.

The new retail venture will replace John Lewis which closed in 2020 after five years.

Planning documents show property developer Hammerson wants to retain much of the original retail structure and hopes to complete the work by 2025.

Birmingham City Council's planning committee met this morning to consider the application.

CGI of the inside of the Drum Credit: Hammerson

In a design and access statement, a representative for Hammerson said: "The proposed development seeks to repurpose what is currently an existing vacant, yet prominent building within the city centre and to bring it back into viable economic use as a high-quality and attractive building with ancillary uses which are considered in keeping with and complementary to the site’s surroundings, including New Street Station.

"Hammerson, as part of The Grand Central Ltd. Partnership, owns the site, which has remained vacant following the decision by John Lewis to permanently close the store during the height of the pandemic in 2020."

"The site occupies a prominent position within the city, and there is a strong desire to see this building repurposed and bought back into active and viable use to positively contribute to the city’s economy and overall environment."

