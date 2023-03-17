Royal fans will be able to watch the King’s coronation on big screens across the region.

More than 30 screens will be erected in cities and towns around the UK ahead of Charles being crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey during a ceremony televised around the world.

Nine sites across the Midlands will be hosting the coronation on the screens, including Centenary Square in Birmingham and Derby Cathedral.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.

Other confirmed sites across the UK include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall, Piece Hall in Halifax, Jubilee Square in Brighton and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has made more than £1 million available for the screens.

Coronation celebrations are planned over an extended Bank Holiday weekend with “global music icons and contemporary stars” due at Windsor Castle for a concert on Sunday, televised live by the BBC.

That day, people are being invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

Monday, a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”.

Organised by the Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK, the big help out aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

Here's the full list of the venues hosting the coronation in the Midlands: