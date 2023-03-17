A police constable has been found guilty of gross misconduct for using "excessive force" when she repeatedly struck ex-Aston Villa player Dalian Atkinson with a baton, after he was Tasered to the ground.

Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith used "unnecessary, disproportionate and unreasonable" force by striking Mr Atkinson with her police baton during an incident in Telford, a disciplinary panel found.

Former Aston Villa striker Mr Atkinson died after being kicked at least twice in the head by West Mercia Police officer, Pc Benjamin Monk, outside the victim’s father’s home in Telford, Shropshire, six-and-a-half years ago.

Witnesses described Monk “stomping” on the victim’s head, with one calling the blows “ferocious” – while a police colleague, arriving at the scene, saw the veteran constable with the toe of his boot “resting” on Mr Atkinson’s scalp.

Monk, who had earlier tasered 48-year-old Mr Atkinson to the ground before delivering the kicks, was jailed for eight years in 2021 after his conviction at Birmingham Crown Court for manslaughter.

University of Hull graduate Bettley-Smith, accused of assaulting Mr Atkinson, was tried alongside Monk after she delivered six blows from her police-issue baton – and only after the ex-Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday forward had collapsed to the ground.

Bettley-Smith, originally from Staffordshire, was acquitted following a retrial in 2022.

But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found there was a gross misconduct disciplinary case to answer for her use of force which means she could face immediate dismissal from West Mercia Police.

The disciplinary panel, sitting in Telford, heard this week how Bettley-Smith – known as Ellie – and Monk responded to a 999 call, arriving to find Mr Atkinson outside his father’s address, appearing “in the grip of a psychotic episode”.

The hearing was told how 33-year-old Bettley-Smith first hit Mr Atkinson three times with her baton, after Monk had kicked him.

But she then struck Mr Atkinson a further three times, after having told the panel she was "looking over her right shoulder" to see back-up arriving in the road.

The panel is now set to hear evidence on whether the 33-year-old, who was a probationary officer at the time of the incident, should be allowed to keep her job or face a lesser sanction later on Friday.