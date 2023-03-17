Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Darren Smith who was attacked and killed in Birmingham during a suspected robbery.

The men - aged 31, 35 and 53 - were detained in Devon yesterday (16 March).

Police say they have been brought back to a West Midlands custody block for questioning over Mr Smith's death.

The 50-year-old was found with serious head injuries outside shops in Heath Way, Shard End, just after 2.50pm on 15 March. He was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

West Midlands Police say they understand he may have been the victim of a robbery but are continuing to keep an open mind around the motive for the attack.

In a tribute his family said: "We as a family are devastated at the loss of our son Darren.

"He was a caring man and was loved by all who knew him. He was tragically taken from us and this has left a huge void in our lives.

"We would ask anyone who knows or saw anything please come forward and contact the police.

"We would now wish to be left alone so we can deal with our loss and grieve in private."Police are still encouraging people with information to come forward.