Birmingham city centre street cordoned off after man's body found

A body has been found in Birmingham city centre.

The male was discovered in the early hours of Saturday in Lower Temple Street, just off New Street.The death is being treated at "unexplained" at the moment and police had cordoned off the walkway, from Starbucks, while investigations take place.The lane leads from New Street to Grand Central Station. A number of shops were also included within the cordoned off area and were shut.

A spokesman from West Midlands Police said: "We cordoned off an area of Lower Temple Street in Birmingham after a man's body was found in the early hours of today (Saturday, March 18).

"The man's death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain what has happened."Until then, the scene will remain in place."

A bystander said: " Lower Temple Street was cordoned off and there were two police cars. People were being directed away. It was alarming to see."