Ford Fiesta smashes into historic Derbyshire building

A car has smashed into the corner of the historic Madge House in Ashbourne.

Police and firefighters are attending the scene at Madge Corner, where Park Road and St Johns Street meet.

The car, a Ford Fiesta, has been badly damaged in the incident, which was said to have happened at 9.45am this morning, Saturday, March 18.

Pictures show a flat front tyre, no front bumper and significant damage to the front left wheel arch.

A firefighter at the scene said that two vehicle occupants are in a nearby house waiting for an ambulance. They are not thought to have serious injuries.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have tweeted a statement about the incident.

It says: "09:48 - @AshbourneStn were called to an RTC on St John Street, Ashbourne.

"This was 1 car in collision with the corner of a building. Vehicle was made safe by crews. Incident left with @DerbysPolice & @EMASNHSTrust also attended."

Madge House, which sits on Madge Corner, was home to a girl's school and was owned by Charles Darwin's grandfather Erasmus Darwin.

It has cultural significance to the market town due to its history and was once also a pub, but is now split into residential apartments.