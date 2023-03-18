A 39-year-old man is due to appear in court accused with killing a man in a nightclub in Walsall.

Akeem Francis-Kerr was stabbed at Valesha's nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street, just after 5am on Saturday 11 March.

Despite the efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital.

Edward Wilson, who was detained in South Yorkshire in connection with the stabbing, has been charged with murder.

The 39-year-old from Oldbury has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today (March 18).

Officers say they have kept Mr Francis-Kerr's family updated with the latest developments as they continue to support them.

Akeem Francis-Kerr was pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital Credit: West Midlands Police

A statement on the West Midlands Police website reads: "We know there have also been concerns around recent knife crime in the town and we've been working hard, alongside partner agencies across Walsall, to reduce the risk of violence."

The family of Mr Francis-Kerr released a tribute to him via the police on Thursday.

They said: "The universe has lost one of the greatest of men and his unmatched energy, mindset and love will forever live on."

Police say their enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information or mobile footage can send it directly to the police by clicking here.

People can also call 101, or contact Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.