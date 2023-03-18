Man in his 20s killed in crash as urgent appeal for driver is launched

A man in his 20s has died in a crash in Anstey this morning.

Police were called to the scene, in Leicester Road, at 10.31am by East Midlands Ambulance Service.The crash involved one car, a black BMW. A man who was travelling as a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, said Leicestershire Police.

The driver of the vehicle is reported to have left the scene following the collision, said the force.

Another passenger in the vehicle is not reported to have suffered any serious injuries, said a police spokeswoman.

She added: "Inquiries are ongoing to locate the driver of the vehicle and to establish the full circumstances of the collision."Detective Sergeant Jon Putnam, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly a man has lost his life in this collision.

"It is extremely important that we speak to the driver of the vehicle to ensure he is OK and to help us with establishing what has happened.

"I am appealing to the driver to urgently make contact with us.“I am also appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the collision to get in touch. Did you witness the collision?

"Or did you see the vehicle travelling beforehand? Do you have any dashcam footage or CCTV from the area?

" If you have any information, and have not yet spoken with police, then please get in touch."Contact detectives via the force website or by calling 101, and quoting incident 249 of 18 March.