Three men have been charged with the murder of Darren Smith in Shard End earlier this week.

Mr Smith was found with head injuries in The Heathway at just before 2.50pm on Wednesday (15 March) and sadly died shortly afterwards.

Police said following inquiries three men were detained in Devon and have now been charged with the murder of the 50-year-old.

Lee O'Brien, aged 53, Luke O'Brien, 35, and Lewis O'Brien, 31, all from Birmingham, have been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (18 March).

Inquiries around the circumstances are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, or Live Chat on our website, and quote log 2653 of 15 March.