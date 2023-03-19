In pictures as huge blaze rips through Nottinghamshire industrial building

More than 100 firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze and at an industrial building in Mansfield.

Emergency crews were called to Forest Road at around 3.45pm on Saturday 18 March, to reports that a recycling plant was on fire.

Ten fire appliances from across Nottinghamshire are at the scene, including support from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A number of residents have also been evacuated while the incident is dealt with and crews also had to isolate some local electrics.

Parts of Forest Road, Sandhurst Avenue, Bessemer drive and Nottingham Road were without power and crews said electric will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.

These pictures show the extent of the blaze in Mansfield.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

In a video statement posted on Twitter, incident commander Damien West, area manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Just before 4pm (yesterday) we were called to reports of a building fire.

"On arrival our crews were faced with a well developed and rapidly increasing fire involved in a large industrial building.

"We are still in the firefighting stage of this incident and are likely to be here for a number of hours throughout the night to deal with the fire safely.

"More than 100 firefighters attended the scene with support from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, the police and East Midlands Ambulance Service."

Mr West thanked the local community for their co-operation and consideration during this incident.

Incident commander Damien West, area manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

He said: "We are aware a number of people have been displaced from their homes for their safety.

"A rest centre has been set up in partnership with the local authority. We will do everything we can to get people back into their homes.

"And also to get the electricity turned back on as soon as possible and as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Please stay away from the area as we continue to tackle this incident safely and we will do so as quickly as we can.

Nottinghamshire police said they were also assisting firefighters at the incident.

Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries but neighbouring streets have been evacuated as a precaution.

“The Oak Tree Leisure Centre, in Jubilee Way South, will open from 7pm as a place of safety for members of the public effected by the fire.

"This incident is likely to be ongoing for some time so please avoid the area if possible."