Warning: Some people may find this article distressing.

An abandoned dog has died in Stourbridge, as he waited to be found in remote woodland.

The dog was found on Monday (13 March) by a member of the public, in woodland in Barrow Hill, in the Belbroughton area of Stourbridge.

It's thought the dog - a grey and white XL bully-type - was alive when he was left tied to the tree but died in freezing temperatures when he wasn’t found.

RSPCA inspector Thea Kerrison said: “This is a truly heartbreaking incident and it is so upsetting to think that this poor dog died alone while waiting to be discovered.

"The area where he was abandoned is remote and he was tied to a tree which wasn’t near a pathway - so whoever did this cruel act likely did so with the intention of the dog not being found.

“He was found lying down on his side as though he had gone to sleep. It was so cold on the day he was found - temperatures were -5C. It is unbearable to think how scared he must have been.

“The dog was microchipped and we have made enquiries; however the address on the chip doesn’t exist and the mobile number doesn’t work. But whoever abandoned the dog has to be someone local to know of this remote area.

“We are appealing for anyone who has information to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018 so we can look into what happened. There must be someone in the area who recognises this dog and knows who he belonged to.”