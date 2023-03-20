Bus passengers in the West Midlands face significant disruption as bus drives at National Express West Midlands have started a continuous strike.

The majority of services are not running today (Monday, March 20), sparking a 'do not travel' warning from the operator.

National Express operates 93% of buses in the West Midlands, meaning it's left thousands of commuters, shoppers and students stranded.

A limited service, mainly serving major hospitals, is in operation across Birmingham and the Black Country.

Around 3,200 drivers and more than 200 engineers have walked out in an ongoing dispute over pay, with strike action starting at 3.00am today.

There is not an end date for the strike action - it will continue until Unite union members at National Express receive a pay deal they are happy with.

They voted to reject an improved deal, which included a pay increase of 14.3%.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “National Express is an extremely wealthy company and makes considerable profits from the hard work of our members, who are not paid enough for the difficult and stressful job they do. The company must come back with an offer our members can accept.

“Unite’s top priority is defending and improving our members’ jobs, pay and conditions and National Express’ workforce have their union’s full support during these strikes.”

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said: “We are sorry for the disruption that this will cause across the West Midlands. Our advice to customers is not to try to travel on our buses unless you really need to. As the week goes on, we hope to add back in more services so please check our website for the latest information.

“We are working with our partners to minimise the impact of the disruption in any way we can and we are seeking to bring a speedy resolution to the strike.”

What deal have bus drivers and union leaders rejected?

Drivers rejected the improved offer of a 14.3% pay increase along with increases to Christmas and New Year’s pay and accident pay.

The package would have brought an experienced driver salary up to nearly £33k, and unlocked more than £900 of back pay for a full time driver.

How long will the strike last?

The strikes are indefinite - meaning they will only stop when union leaders and members receive a pay deal they are happy with.

Which hospitals is National Express still operating services to and from?

National Express West Midlands say it's committed to continue operating services to and from: City Hospital, Good Hope Hospital, Heartlands Hospital, Solihull Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, New Cross Hospital, Russells Hall Hospital, Sandwell District and Walsall Manor.

Can I get a refund on my bus ticket?

Yes - National Express says passengers with advance tickets for today can get a refund by filling out a form on its website.