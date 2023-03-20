A murder investigation has been launched after a man, 23, has died seven years after being stabbed outside a pub in Derby.

Tristan Holmes was 15-years-old when he was stabbed outside the now-demolished Mitre Hotel pub, by Spider Island in Allenton, in December 2015.

The stabbing punctured his liver and meant over the next seven years, he required three liver transplants.

The transplants were unsuccessful - Tristan died in June 2022.

Derbyshire Police has now launched a murder investigation to find Tristan’s killer.

Tristan had three liver transplants after being stabbed, which were all unsuccessful. Credit: Derbyshire Police

Detectives are now hoping that the public can help identify the person responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg McGill, who is leading the team investigating the case, said: “Tristan was killed that day in 2015 – it was only the work of the medical teams that meant he survived for so long.

“The last year of his life was spent in the full knowledge that he would soon die – something that no young man should ever have to face.

“The impact of that day on Tristan’s family and loved ones has been enormous, as you would expect, as they had to watch their son, brother and friend, slowly slip away from them.”

The stabbing was caught on camera but, despite an investigation back in 2015 and an individual questioned, no charges were able to be brought.

According to officers, Tristan was reluctant to prosecute at the time and this decision was supported at the time.

Tristan died on 26 June 2022 – he was just 23. Credit: Derbyshire Police

DCI McGill said: “While the CCTV itself is not of good enough quality to identify the person who stabbed Tristan, I am certain that there are people in the community who know who they are.

“We don’t know the exact reason for the altercation but what we do know is that whoever committed that act is willing to arm themselves with a knife, in our city and use it without any thought of the consequences.

“People like this trade on the fear of their reputation but they have absolutely no place in our community, and I would urge anyone who may have information that can help our investigation to come forward.

“You can contact the force directly, in confidence, at any time and specialist officers are ready to speak to you.

“You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously to pass on information.”