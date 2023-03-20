Police are searching for a man after two women were punched in the face during an argument outside a bar in Nottingham.

The incident happened outside the Corner House in Nottingham city centre, in the early hours of Saturday 25 February 2023.

It was reported one of the victims was punched in the face for no reason, causing her to fall to the floor.

The man then reportedly punched a second woman to her face.

The incident happened outside The Corner House in Nottingham city centre. Credit: Google Maps

Nottinghamshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they'd like to speak to "who may have information which could assist" the investigation.

Police Constable Andrew Finch said: “Violence on our streets is totally unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to track down the person responsible.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we are asking anyone who recognises the man in the footage to please contact us as soon as possible as we believe he many have information which could assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.