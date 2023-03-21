A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a worshipper was set on fire as he walked home from a mosque in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police has also confirmed counter-terrorism police are involved in the ongoing investigation.

The victim suffered facial burns when his jacket was set alight in Shenstone Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham, at around 7pm on Monday.

The attacker spoke to him briefly before spraying with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

West Midlands Police said it is aware of a similar incident in the Ealing area of London and is working with the Metropolitan Police to see whether the incidents are linked.

The Met said an 82-year-old man was set alight on Singapore Road on February 27 as the suspect and victim both left the West London Islamic Centre.

Officers are investigating a video that has been shared on social media as part of their inquiry.

A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon on Dudley Road on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man, who remains in custody, was identified by officers who were in the area carrying out inquiries following the attack.

Chief Superintendent Richard North, Commander at Birmingham Police, said: "Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.

"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and are using all resources available to us. We are keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker and we won’t speculate further at this stage.

"We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses. I’ve been speaking to people this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

"We are determined to get those answers as soon as possible, and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage."

Mr North continued: "Our investigation continues with support from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU who have access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We have officers patrolling the local area to reassure people and we are visiting local faith establishments to keep them informed."

Extra officers will be in the area today to speak to the community and to provide reassurance, police confirmed.