A teenage girl who died after being hit by a bus in Birmingham has been named as Sophie Jain Fletcher.

The 15-year-old died after being struck on Sheaf Lane in Sheldon on Saturday (18th March).

Paramedics attended the scene at around 3pm, but Sophie died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Police say the driver of the bus is helping with their enquiries.

Flowers have been laid near the scene of the crash on Sheaf Lane. Credit: ITV News Central

Sophie's family have paid tribute, saying: “It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that on Saturday 18th March 2023, our precious daughter Sophie Jain Fletcher was taken from us.

“She was a beautiful young girl with an amazing personality and presence to match.

“She will be so greatly missed by all her family, friends whether in or outside of school.

“Mommy will always hold your hand and you will always be daddy's little princess.

“Fly high our beautiful Sophie Soph. We will love you, forever & always Mommy & Daddy xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx."

Sophie's family have paid tribute, saying: "She was a beautiful young girl with an amazing personality and presence to match." Credit: ITV News Central

West Midlands Police say their specialist officers continue to support Sophie’s family.

Officer are still appealing for any witnesses who’ve not yet spoken to them to come forward.