A man was set on fire as he walked home from a mosque in Birmingham as police continue to investigate.

The victim was walking home from Dudley Road mosque through Edgbaston in Birmingham around 7pm on Monday 20 March, when it's believed he was approached by a man.

The attacker spoke to him briefly before spraying him with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face, West Midlands Police said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

It comes just a week after a manhunt was underway as an 82-year-old worshipper was set alight outside a mosque in Ealing and left with severe burns to his face and arms.

Officers are investigating a video that has been shared on social media as part of their inquiry.