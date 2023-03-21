West Midlands Police have launched a manhunt to track down the man believed to be connected to a fatal hit and run in Birmingham.

Philip Dale was crossing Heybarnes Road in Bordesley Green on 1 November at around 11pm, when the 45-year-old was struck by a car.

Officers and medics rushed to the scene of the crash but despite their efforts Mr Dale died shortly after the deadly collision.

Two other men aged 42 and 36 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Phillip Dale died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run collision in Bordesley Green in Birmingham. Credit: ITV Central News

The police force now want to speak to Shazad Hussain in relation to the collision and are appealing to anyone who has any information on where the 43-year-old is.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the forces Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘Following extensive enquiries and developments in the investigation, I am now in a position to name Shazad as a person of interest that we wish to speak to.

“Shazad, who also goes by the name Abid Khan is believed to have left the country, but that will not stop our search for him.

"I would appeal directly to Shazad to do the right thing and get in touch with us. I would also make urge anyone who knows where Shazad is or is in contact with him to get in touch.”