Almost 10,000 nursing positions in the Midlands are unfilled and the number of people applying to become a nurse is dropping. ITV News Central Health Correspondent, Hannah Bechelet, has been to meet some student nurses studying in Birmingham to see what drives them.

There is no doubt that the Midlands needs more nurses - in fact, England does.

There are 47,500 nursing vacancies across the country, representing around 12% of the entire nursing workforce. And around a fifth of those vacancies are here in the Midlands.

But just at the time that nurses are needed, applications for students to train as nurses have dropped.

UCAS applications peaked during the covid pandemic, but the most recent statistics show that they have now fallen below the pre-pandemic levels.

In some ways perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.

The NHS is facing huge challenges and nurses have been striking in ways not seen in a generation.

Those staff vacancies are part of the problem as fewer people on the ground means more pressure on those who are.

With all that in mind, in my role as Health Correspondent, I was invited to visit University College Birmingham to see how they are training the next generation of nurses, and to meet those keen to get out on the wards.

It was an inspiring afternoon. The students I spoke to were clearly passionate about a job that they saw as a vocation.

They told me they have been on the wards, seen the under-staffing, and experienced some of the pressures that nurses are currently facing.

Some said that they understand why nurses are striking, that they had already worked in the NHS before starting their training and know that they haven't chosen an easy career.

Professor Kathryn Riley from University College Birmingham told me that they don't "dumb down" how hard it is in the real world of nursing.

She added: "Students understand that they need resilience. They need to be able to work in a team. They need to have excellent communication skills. They need to be proactive in their learning and they need to really want to make a difference."

All of the students I spoke to were keen to finish their training, to get out into the working world and to help ease the pressures that their future colleagues are facing.

They said they had been supported by the nurses they were working with on placement and were grateful for the opportunity to help out.

As I said, it was inspiring. But the Midlands needs a lot more students like the ones I spoke to, and a lot more applications for degree courses, to plug the huge vacancy gap it is facing.