Detectives, with support from counter-terror police, are questioning a suspect held on suspicion of setting a man on fire while he was walking home from a mosque.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Monday.

The victim, who is in his 70s, was approached and sprayed with a substance, before his jacket was set on fire - and caused burns to his face.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A man was set alight as he walked home from a mosque in Edgbaston, Birmingham Credit: DOUS / BPM Media

West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday (21 March) it is working closely with the Metropolitan Police to establish any possible connections between this attack and one of a similar nature which happened in London last month.

The Met said an 82-year-old man was set alight on Singapore Road in Ealing on February 27 as the suspect and victim both left the West London Islamic Centre.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Chief Superintendent Richard North, from West Midlands Police, said after the Birmingham attack that the force "very quickly made the connection" to the attack which happened in London.

He adds: "We're working closely with the Metropolitan Police to establish to what extent those two incidents are linked."

Police in Birmingham say they're taking the incident "extremely seriously" and have confirmed that counter-terrorism police are involved in the ongoing investigation.

The force said it doesn't yet know what the motivation was behind the attack.