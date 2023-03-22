Derbyshire firefighter seriously injured after fire engine crashes into tree

The crash in Hassop Road near Calver Credit: Google Street View

A female firefighter has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a fire engine crashed into a tree.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Hassop Road, between Hassop and Calver, Derbyshire Police confirmed.

It happened as the crew returned from an emergency call at around 4:30pm on Tuesday.

Four other firefighters suffered minor injuries, the force said.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was working with police to investigate the circumstances.

