A pensioner who was set on fire as he walked home after prayers at a mosque in Birmingham, has been named as Mohammed Rayaz.

Mr Rayaz, 70, was on Shenstone Road in Edgbaston on Monday (20 March) when he was approached by a male who sprayed him with an unknown substance and then set alight.

Police are continuing to question a man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday (Tuesday 21 March).

The father-of-two is in a stable condition in intensive care and is undergoing skin grafts but is unable to open his eyes.

The incident on Shenstone Road was captured on CCTV. Flames can be seen as Mr Rayaz was set alight. Credit: West Midlands Police

The incident was captured on CCTV and shows a fireball erupt as Mr Rayaz was set on fire, as he walked home along Dudley Road just after 7.00pm.

Speaking through a family friend, Mr Rayaz's family revealed the father-of-two is in a stable condition.

Solicitor Shabron Hussain said: "Mr Rayaz's son said he is stable, not critical but remains in intensive care.

"He is having skin grafts. He has severe burns to his face, hands and chest. He's not able to open his eyes.

"The family are devastated and distressed. They are still trying to come to terms with what has happened."

West Midlands Police confirmed yesterday that counter-terror police are involved in the investigation.

It also said that it's working with the Metropolitan Police to establish any possible connections between this attack and a similar incident in London last month.

A West Midlands Police statement, released today, read: "A suspect was spotted by officers who were carrying out enquiries in the area yesterday and an arrest was made.

"At this stage we cannot speculate around the motive into the attack. This is a live investigation and our main aim is to make sure your communities are safe and that we bring justice for the victim.

"If you have any CCTV, ring doorbell footage or video footage that could help our investigation then you can send this to us directly by using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/20HQ23C02-PO1.

"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101 or alternatively, get in touch via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."