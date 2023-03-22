Play Brightcove video

'We didn't get to say goodbye' - Granddaughter says her family missed out on saying goodbye to her grandparent because of the disruption caused by ongoing bus strikes

As National Express West Midlands enters its third day of strike action, ITV News Central has been speaking to people across the region about how they've been impacted.

From missed hospital appointments to not being able to afford taxis as an alternative, to missed days at work - the strike action has highlighted just how much the region relies on buses and the work these drivers do.

One family has told ITV News Central they missed out on saying goodbye to their grandfather, because of the walkout.

Alana Forshaw said she was on her way to pick up other family members to say goodbye to their grandfather, as they couldn't get the bus due to the strike.

She says strikers then blocked the road on one route (the number 2 bus route) which delayed the family by around 30 minutes.

They arrived at the hospital five minutes after their grandfather passed away - meaning the family was denied the opportunity to say a final goodbye.

She said: "I understand using reduced bus services as I don't have anything against striking, but the blocking of a road with bus drivers telling people they can't pass while they shout and stare at drivers to intimidate them was completely unprofessional."

Admitting that the fact that her grandfather died alones makes her "angry", the grieving granddaughter added: "I just feel like if the strike wasn't there, if they weren't in the road - if we were just a couple of minutes quicker - he would have been able to hold someone's hand and not die alone.

"Not even the nurse was there with him. He passed away on his own in his bed."

Some buses were blocked from leaving the depot earlier this morning (Wednesday 22 March) Credit: Handout

Unite, the union representing striking bus drivers, has said its members do not want to strike but National Express has left them with no choice and it claims the firm's offer to workers is in real terms a pay cut.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members are rock solid in their determination to win a pay rise that reflects the difficulty of their roles and soaring living costs.

"They know that National Express can absolutely afford to pay it.

"The company’s bully-boy tactics to break the strike will only result in worsening the dispute and Unite will make sure National Express is held fully accountable for any intimidation of our members.

"There is only one way to end this: National Express must put forward an offer that is acceptable to our members."

Meanwhile, National Express has said: "We fully respect the rights of bus drivers to withdraw their labour and picket their workplace, but they should not be blocking buses from departing garages.

"The people of the West Midlands are being disrupted enough by these strikes, but to prevent even a skeleton service is completely unacceptable.

"We are in dialogue with the union about our offer of a 14.3% pay increase to our drivers, which, at £16.46 an hour, would take the typical driver to £33,000 a year, and our door remains open for talks."

Why are drivers at National Express West Midlands striking?

Unite Union members are striking over pay and conditions.

What deal have bus drivers and union leaders rejected?

Last week, the initial strike was held off, as unions discussed a new pay offer, one which they later rejected.

Drivers rejected the improved offer of a 14.3% pay increase along with increases to Christmas and New Year’s pay and accident pay.

The package would have brought an experienced driver salary up to nearly £33k, and unlocked more than £900 of back pay for a full time driver.

How long will the strike last?

The strikes are indefinite - meaning they will only stop when union leaders and members receive a pay deal they are happy with.

Which hospitals is National Express still operating services to and from?

National Express West Midlands say it's committed to continue operating services to and from: City Hospital, Good Hope Hospital, Heartlands Hospital, Solihull Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, New Cross Hospital, Russells Hall Hospital, Sandwell District and Walsall Manor.

Can I get a refund on my bus ticket?