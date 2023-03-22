A woman has been left with a broken nose and two small fractures to her eye socket, after being knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attacked after a night out in Nottingham.

The 43-year-old was punched in the head by a young man, who was part of a group, whilst walking down Mansfield Road in the early hours of Saturday, 18th March.

Shelly, who works as a bus driver, said she was walking to her home in the Arboretum after celebrating St Patrick's Day with friends.

She said: "Three guys were walking in the same direction as me, I remember talking to one and another one turned round and smacked me in the face.

"I fell to the floor and passed out for a little while. I was covered in blood and my nose was to one side, I don't remember getting to the hospital."

Shelly said she was just having 'normal chit chat' with another of man in the group, before it happened, adding that the friends of the attacker were the ones who called 999.

Nottinghamshire Police said they are investigating the 'nasty' attack, which took place near the junction with Bluecoat Street at around 4.15am.

She said: "My face just looks a mess and I've got a chipped tooth as well.

"I've got a pocket of blood behind my right eyeball so I keep losing vision in that eye.

"I'm suffering from anxiety and depression anyway so it's made it worse, plus I can't go to work looking like this.

"There are cameras all over the place on Mansfield Road so I'm hoping they picked the group up. They were about student age, they weren't that old."

PC Lee Lane from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked attack that left a woman needing hospital treatment. This kind of violence is utterly inexcusable and we are working hard to track down the person or people responsible.

“To this end we would like to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time, and particularly to drivers with dashcams who may have driven past the scene.”