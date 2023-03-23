Police are searching for a dog owner after a boy, 9, was bitten on the leg by a dog in a park in Shropshire.

The incident happened in Brynhafod park in Maserfield, Oswestry, at around 11.45am on Thursday 9 March.

The dog owner is described as a woman, aged in her 40’s, 5ft6" tall, shoulder length dark blonde hair and was wearing a long dark coloured puffa coat, carrying a yellow hiking pole and was with several children.

The boy was bitten by a small light brown coloured dog which was off the lead at the time, causing a puncture wound to his leg.

West Mercia Police believe the dog may have been a chihuahua or similar breed.

PC Melanie Davies said: “We would like to speak to the dog owners so we can establish exactly what happened. The boy received a puncture wound to his leg. He was shaken by the incident and was given a tetanus injection."

The owner of the dog or anyone with any information is asked to get in touch.