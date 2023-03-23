National Express West Midlands have tabled a new pay deal to striking bus strikes as the industrial action enters its fourth day.

More than 3,100 bus drivers will vote tomorrow and Saturday on an improved offer put forward by the company, Unite said today.

Strike action will continue while the ballot is held on Friday and Saturday.

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said: "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite that is going to be fully recommended to its members and will be balloted on Friday and Saturday."

They added: "Subject to a positive ballot, we are intending to operate a reduced service from Sunday 26 March and a normal service from Monday 27 March.

"We are very sorry to customers for the disruption this week."

The spokesperson added: "This is a very fair and decent offer - among the best pay rises of any sector, anywhere in the country.

"We encourage all our drivers to accept the offer and get the West Midlands moving again."

Strike action will continue while the ballot is held, with the results known on Saturday.

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said: "Following negotiations today, National Express put forward an improved pay offer which will be put to our members in a vote over the next two days.

"Unite will be making no further comments during the ballot period."