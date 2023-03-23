A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two men were set on fire near mosques in Birmingham and London.

Mohammed Abbkr, aged 28 from Edgbaston in Birmingham, was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday morning (23 March).

West Midlands Police said Abbkr is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two elderly men and set it alight in separate attacks, in Ealing on February 27 and Birmingham on March 20.

The victim in Edgbaston, Mohammed Rayaz, suffered facial burns when his jacket was set alight in Shenstone Road Birmingham, at around 7pm on Monday.

The attacker spoke to him briefly before spraying with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face.

Mr Rayaz was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a skin graft operation.

The victim in Ealing, named locally as Mr Hashi, received hospital treatment for severe burns to his face and arms in the attack.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 or alternatively, get in touch via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.