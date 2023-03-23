A teenage girl has died in her sleep at Oswestry School in Shropshire.

The Year 13 pupil was found last Saturday morning in her dormitory at the independent school. Staff and students are receiving support in the wake of the tragedy.

She has not been named by the school, which has asked for privacy and compassion for her family.

Oswestry School, which is an independent, co-educational day and boarding school for pupils between the ages of four and 18, described the mourning period as an "incredibly difficult and painful time".

A spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we confirm the tragic news that a Year 13 pupil from Oswestry School passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday 18 March."

They added: "This is an incredibly difficult time for the whole school and our thoughts and prayers are especially with her family.

"Our priority is supporting our pupils and staff, and her family.

"We respectfully ask for privacy and compassion for the family and the school community during this painful time."

ITV News Central has contacted West Mercia Police for a comment.

The school is set in 50 acres of its own grounds and caters for children aged from four to 18.

Among the school's alumni is former fastest man on Earth, John Godfrey Parry-Thomas.

He set a world land speed record in 1926 racing his car 'Babs' along the beach of Carmarthen Bay, South Wales, reaching a speed of almost 170mph.