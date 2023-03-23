A £20,000 reward is being offered for information which will help solve a Coventry double murder investigation.

Johnny Robbins was last seen five years ago, and police have long feared he was tortured before being murdered.

Johnny’s presumed death is connected to the killing of Daniel Shaw, who was found dead in Copland Place, Tile Hill, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

West Midlands Police say there has been a wall of silence ever since - and this has meant the killers remain untraced.

The fresh reward aims to finally bring justice to two heartbroken families and there are hopes this doubled amount, offered after an initial reward of £10,000 was offered in 2018, will lead to them finally solving the murders.

Detective Superintendent Chris Mallet, who is leading the investigation, said: “Five years on, it’s devastating for the families that the people who carried out these sickening murders have still not been brought to justice.

"These murders happened on the streets of Coventry – streets that are meant to be safe for families.

“Now is the time to end the protection that has been afforded to the criminals behind these killings.

"The people who did this need to know we are determined to bring them to justice.

"I’d urge the people of Coventry to do the right thing and come forward with what they know."

Police say they also still need to hear from anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ryan Hobday, aged 28 at the time of the murders, from Coventry who is wanted in connection with the murders.

Ryan Hobday is wanted in connection with the murders Credit: West Midlands Police

Crimestoppers has topped up the reward and Alan Edwards, Crimestoppers West Midlands regional manager, said: "While we understand many people are frightened to talk, this information could be crucial - it could help Johnny’s and Daniel’s grieving families, including Johnny’s three young children, be able to put them to rest properly.

"Our charity exists to give people a vital anonymous option if they prefer not to speak to the police or give any personal details.

"You can tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you. Nobody will know you contacted us and you will be doing the right thing for the families.

"The people responsible have been protected for too long. If you think you know anything about these murders, please speak up.

"You can tell Crimestoppers 100% anonymously. As a charity that is independent of the police, we have always kept our promise of anonymity – we’ve supported millions of people who have trusted us with their crucial crime information since we began in the late 1980s."

