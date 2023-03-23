Two men have been jailed after arming themselves with a machete and a hammer, as they threatened a man in his home in Nottinghamshire.

The victim suffered facial injuries from the incident which happened in Station Road, Carlton, at around midday on 14 August 2022.

Kaine Fearn and Cameron Thorn were both wearing balaclavas when they made their way inside the shared property.

Fearn and Thorn left the house when the man shouted out for help, with CCTV footage showing one of them driving away in a car parked nearby.

Officers managed to catch up with the car a couple of hours later in Derbyshire, where they found Fearn in the passenger seat being driven by his partner Juliette Ashton.

Kaine Fearn, 25, later pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article, while Thorn, 28, admitted to affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Juliette Ashton, 25, also pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

All three appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (17 March).

Kaine Fearn Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Kaine Fearn, of Eagle Drive, Derby, was sentenced to two years and one month in prison.

Cameron Thorn, of Boulton Lane, Derby, was jailed for three years.

Ashton, of South Street, Derby, was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to complete 10 rehabilitation days.

All three were also made subject of a restraining order.

Cameron Thorn Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Constable Lionel Thursby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This would’ve been a very scary experience for the victim, who was at home when he was suddenly confronted by these two men.

“By arming themselves with weapons and donning balaclavas for good measure, Fearn and Thorn will have been hoping to strike fear into their victim.

“It really should go without saying but this type of aggression is completely unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

“They also backed up this aggressive intent by carrying offensive weapons with them in public, which is a very serious offence.

“I’m pleased to see Fearn and Thorn have now been punished for their actions, as has Ashton who played a role in helping them.

“Their sentences should send a strong message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.”