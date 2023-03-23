Bus drivers at National Express West Midlands have been on strike since Monday 20 March.

National Express runs 93% of buses in the region, with the unprecedented strike action wiping out the majority of services - with buses to hospitals being prioritised.

It's causing widespread disruption to those who solely rely on buses to be go about their daily lives - including work, school, medical appointments and shopping.

Here's all the biggest questions about the West Midlands bus strikes, answered:

How long will the strike go on for?

It's a continuous and indefinite strike until a pay deal can be agreed on by both sides, say union leaders. Today (Thursday 23 March) marks the fourth day of strike action.

National Express West Midlands has confirmed that the strikes will continue tomorrow (Friday 24 March) and it tweeted last night that strikes are likely to continue over the weekend.

What services are running?

National Express West Midlands runs 93% of bus services in the region - but with 3,000 drivers on strike, there's not many left to drive the buses.

The company says it's running a limited service, primarily operating routes to major hospitals.

Which hospitals is National Express still operating services to and from?

The operator says it's committed to continue operating services to and from: City Hospital, Good Hope Hospital, Heartlands Hospital, Solihull Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, New Cross Hospital, Russells Hall Hospital, Sandwell District and Walsall Manor.

Some buses were blocked from leaving a depot yesterday by striking bus drivers. Credit: Handout

Why are bus drivers at National Express West Midlands striking?

Members of Unite Union are striking over pay and conditions.

What deal is on the table?

Drivers rejected an improved offer of a 14.3% pay increase last week, along with increases to Christmas and New Year’s pay and accident pay.

The package would have brought the vast majority of drivers to £16.46 an hour, or £33,000 for full time work.

What has the union said?

Unite West Midlands says it's meeting with National Express West Midlands today. It said "the ball is now in the companies court to come to the meeting with an offer our members can accept".

What National Express West Midlands said?

The company said yesterday that the number of job applications to be a bus driver have more than doubled since the bus strikes were announced.

In an average week the bus operator receives 140 applications a week but in the last week - since the strikes were announced - there has been a record 393 applications.

Can I get a refund on my bus ticket?