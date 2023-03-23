A woman has called for a crackdown on illegal e-scooters after she was hit by one while walking her dog in a Derby park.

Lynn Sellors, 65, from Normanton, suffered injuries to her lower back after being hit by a man riding an e-scooter "at speed".

It happened at around 3.30pm in Normanton Park on Friday 17 March.

Mrs Sellors says the rider was "abusive" and threatened to cut her dog's head off, after he blamed the dog being off the lead for the crash.

Derbyshire Police says it's looking into the incident, but Mrs Sellors says more needs to be done to stop the use of e-scooters in public spaces - which is illegal.

Mrs Sellors was walking her 13-year-old border collie Ruby and went to put some litter in the bin, when she was smashed into by the man - described as being aged between 30 and 40.She said that he blamed her for not having the dog on a lead, insisting he'd swerved to avoid it and only careered into her from behind as a result.Lynn said: "I was all fired up with adrenaline and shaking like a leaf. Ruby was barking. Then he started swearing at me and was so foul-mouthed that I started shaking even more. He threatened to take my dog's head off. It was a very unpleasant encounter and was quite abusive."

The man left the scene and a passer-by stopped to make sure Mrs Sellors was okay.

It is illegal to ride e-scooters on public land. Credit: PA Images

E-scooters cannot be insured and are therefore illegal to ride in public spaces in the UK, despite being available to buy freely from many retailers.

Council-approved scooters are available for hire in Derby city centre, but only for key workers and students, although the scheme is set to be opened up to the wider public in the near future.A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "We received a report of a collision between a woman, who was walking her dog, and a person on an e-scooter at 3.30pm in Normanton Park, Warwick Avenue, Derby, on Friday, 17 March. Our local officers are investigating the incident and are liaising with the victim as part of their enquiries."