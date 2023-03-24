As strike action enters its fifth day, thousands of bus drivers in the West Midlands are due to vote on a new offer aimed at resolving the pay dispute.

It comes as National Express West Midlands put forward a new pay deal yesterday (March 22).

More than 3,100 bus drivers will vote on the improved offer today and on Saturday.

However, strike action will continue while the ballot is held, with a result expected to be announced on Saturday.

Bus drivers at National Express West Midlands have been on strike since Monday 20 March.

As the service runs 93% of buses in the region, widespread disruption has impacted those who solely rely on buses to go about their daily lives - including work, school, medical appointments and shopping.

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said: "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite that is going to be fully recommended to its members and will be balloted on Friday and Saturday.

"Subject to a positive ballot, we are intending to operate a reduced service from Sunday 26 March and a normal service from Monday 27 March."

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said: “Following negotiations today, National Express put forward an improved pay offer which will be put to our members in a vote over the next two days. Unite will be making no further comments during the ballot period.”

How long will the strike go on for?

It's a continuous and indefinite strike until a pay deal can be agreed on by both sides, say union leaders. Today (Thursday 23 March) marks the fourth day of strike action.

What services are running?

National Express West Midlands runs 93% of bus services in the region - but with 3,000 drivers on strike, there's not many left to drive the buses.

The company says it's running a limited service, primarily operating routes to major hospitals.

Which hospitals is National Express still operating services to and from?

The operator says it's committed to continue operating services to and from: City Hospital, Good Hope Hospital, Heartlands Hospital, Solihull Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, New Cross Hospital, Russells Hall Hospital, Sandwell District and Walsall Manor.

"We are very sorry to customers for the disruption this week."

The spokesperson added: "This is a very fair and decent offer - among the best pay rises of any sector, anywhere in the country.

"We encourage all our drivers to accept the offer and get the West Midlands moving again."

