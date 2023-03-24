The funeral of a 20-year-old man, who was stabbed to death in Walsall, will take place in Coventry later today.

Police say that Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group on High Street, in Walsall near Asda in the early hours of January 28th 2023 and died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed the Bailey died from multiple stab wounds after the attack.

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed outside Asda in Walsall Credit: BPM Media

A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is the latest to be charged with the murder of Bailey, bringing the total of people to nine.

As the investigation continues, West Midlands Police has said: "We continue to stress there are legal orders in place around the identities of those charged and it's paramount that their names are not discussed on social media as it is a contempt of court.”