The future of Birmingham's last greyhound and speedway track is in doubt as plans emerge to turn it into housing.

Perry Barr stadium, which is home to the Birmingham Brummies Speedway team, could be demolished in favour of new homes.

Details of a pre-planning discussion have emerged online for 660 new homes by the development group Corbally.

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “We are in pre-application discussions regarding the site but given this is not yet a full application, we cannot go in to any further detail at this time.

“If this progresses to full application status, that is the point at which it will be open to public inspection and consultation as with all such applications.”

Arena Racing Company, which runs the greyhound track, said: “We are aware that our Landlord at Perry Barr is exploring development opportunities, following a local re-generation programme for the area around the Stadium.

It is important to stress that there is absolutely no certainty at this point regarding any development. Should any such plans come to fruition, the Landlord will work with us regarding timescales.

We are absolutely committed to greyhound racing in the West Midlands and have been working on plans to continue to support racing in the region, regardless of the outcome of any planning process.”

Monmore Green in Wolverhampton is the only other track left in the West Midlands after Hall Green Stadium closed in 2017.

Birmingham Brummies Speedway, who lease the Perry Barr stadium on an annual basis, is seeking assurances from the Council.

Nigel Tolley, consortium leader of the team, said: “On Monday 20/3/23 we received a screenshot giving details of a planning application, or to be more precise, a pre application discussion, lodged with Birmingham City Council’s planning department.

“On visiting the relevant web site and inputting the application reference number the search result informed us that the reference number did not exist, as this application was apparently lodged in 2022, we concluded that the application had been withdrawn, since then we have been unable to secure any further conclusive information.

“It is our belief that the stadium and land has a restrictive covenant which limits the use to sports and leisure use only.”

Development company Corbally have been approached for comment.