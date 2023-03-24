Stunning photographs of the Northern Lights dancing above the Midlands have been captured in the early hours of this morning.

The rare display was seen across the country, after a strong geomagnetic storm on the sun.

Pictures from Sutton Coldfield showed the magnificent colours across the sky.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, can be particularly strong around the equinox - which happened earlier this week.

Aurora activity is also increasing as the sun reaches the most active part of its 11 year cycle in 2025.

The lights were also seen above Ashbourne in Derbyshire:

What are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights, or the aurora borealis, are dancing waves of light that put on a spectacular display - but in reality, it's quite a violent event going on in the sky.

Energised particles from the sun hit the Earth's upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph, but our planet's magnetic field protects us from the onslaught.

As Earth's magnetic field redirects the particles toward the north and south poles, the process transforms into a cinematic phenomenon that dazzles in the skies.

Where can I see the Northern Lights?

Many people travel to places like Iceland or Norway in the hopes of getting a glimpse of the Northern Lights - but it is possible, although rare, to see them here in the UK.

The Met Office keeps an eye on geomagentic storms and confirms if, where and when you might be able to see them - so long as there's not too many clouds in the sky.

The Met Office said that people in the north and some central parts of the UK could be in with a chance of catching a glimpse of the aurora this morning. However, cloudy conditions could make it tricky for some.