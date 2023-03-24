National Express bus drivers in the West Midlands have been on strike for the last five days in a dispute over pay.

The drivers are due to vote on an improved pay offer today, and on Saturday with the aim of resolving the dispute.

If strike action continues, a limited service will continue to operate around the region.

What does a limited National express service look like?

Provisionally, the following routes run during a strike timetable, but people are warned these can change at short notice.

Number 4: Birmingham - Solihull (via Sparkbrook, Tyseley, Acocks Green and Olton)

On average two buses will run every hour between these locations from 6am until 7pm.

Number 5: West Bromwich - Sutton Coldfield (Via Great Barr, Kingstanding and Olton)

On average one bus will run every hour between these locations from 7am until just before 8pm.

Number 6: Birmingham - Solihull (via Sparkbrook, Sparkhill, Hall Green and Shirley)

On average two buses will run every hour between just after 6am until just before 8pm.

Number 6: Dudley -Stourbridge (via Russells Hall Hospital, Brierley Hill and Amblecote)

On average two buses will run every hour between 5am and just after 8pm.

Number 28: Heartlands Hospital - Great Barr (via Ward End, Castle Bromwich, Erdington, Old Oscott and Perry Beeches)

On average one bus will run every hour between just after 6am and just before 8pm.

Number 51: Birmingham - Walsall (via Great Barr and Perry Barr)

On average two buses will run every hour between 6am and 8pm.

Number 59: Wolverhampton - Ashmore Park (via New Cross Hospital and Wednesfield)

On average one bus will run every hour between just before 6am and just before 8pm.

Number 87: Birmingham - Oldbury (via City Hospital and Smethwick)

On average one bus will run every hour between just before 6am and 8:30pm.

Number 97: Birmingham - Chelmsley Wood (via Bordesley Green, Heartlands Hospital and

On average two buses will run every hour between 6am and just before 8:30pm

Number 539: Wolverhampton - Walsall (via Willenhall)

On average two buses will run every hour between just after 6am and 8:40pm.

Number X4: Birmingham - Falcoln Lodge (via Aston Expressway, Erdington, Sutton Coldfield and Good Hope Hospital)

On average one bus an hour between 6am and 8pm.

Number X21: Birmingham - Weoley Castle (via Birmingham University and Selly Oak

On average one bus an hour between 6am and 8pm

For the full strike bus timetable in detail click here

What has National Express said?

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said: "The drivers of National Express West Midlands are currently being balloted on an improved pay offer that is being fully recommended to members by Unite.

“We sincerely hope drivers accept our excellent offer of a 16.2% pay increase and get the West Midlands moving again. It is a very fair and decent offer and is among the best pay rises of any sector, anywhere in the country.

“Subject to a positive ballot, we are intending to operate a reduced service from Sunday 26 March and aiming for a normal service from Monday 27 March.

"If the drivers vote against the offer, the strike is expected to continue and services will be very limited. Our advice is to check our website and our social media channels for the latest updates.

“We want to reassure our customers that we are doing all we can to resolve this issue and will share the relevant information as swiftly as possible."

What has unite said?

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said: “Following negotiations today, National Express put forward an improved pay offer which will be put to our members in a vote over the next two days.

"Unite will be making no further comments during the ballot period.”