Warning: video contains flashing images

Police have released footage of a driver reaching 95mph, speeding though villages in Nottinghamshire.

Police first saw Ondrej Kralik, aged 30, when he mounted a grass verge to overtake another vehicle on a roundabout along Old Rufford Road, Calverton.

They activated their blue lights and sirens, but he increased his speed and failed to stop.

The chase, which happened on September 28 2022, lasted ten minutes.

Kralik pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Six days earlier, he committed another motoring offence that resulted in a £656 fine and receiving six points on his driving licence.

At his sentence hearing, at Nottingham Crown Court, a judge heard he had no previous convictions and committed the offence at a time when he’d gone “off the rails”.

The judge was told he was struggling following the breakdown of a relationship, loss of employment and loss of accommodation.

Sentencing Kralik to ten months in prison, suspended for two years, Judge Nirmal Shant KC told him: “This was a particularly bad piece of dangerous driving over a sustained period of time.

“I have no doubt that you only stopped because you tried to go the wrong way down a one-way route and collided with a vehicle.

“It’s only luck rather than good judgement that you didn’t cause a serious injury to someone else.”

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Kralik, of Worksop Road, St Ann’s, was also ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Following the sentencing, Inspector Graham Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling and dangerous display of driving that could very easily have ended up with someone being killed or seriously injured.

“By attempting to flee from the police he placed members of the public and himself at considerable risk. I am pleased that his pursuit was bought to a safe conclusion and would like to pay tribute to the skill and professionalism of the officers involved.

“I also hope that Kralik learns from this experience and resolves never to act in this way again.”