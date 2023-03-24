Police are appealing for witnesses - including a woman pictured on CCTV - following reports of a man trying to bribe two children into his car with money at a retail park in Birmingham.

It's believed a man offered the girl and boy, both 13, money as he asked them twice to join him in the vehicle.

The incident happened on Friday 10 March between 11.00am and 12.30pm at Stechford Retail Park, close to the McDonald's restaurant.

The children refused and were unhurt and the man then left.

West Midlands Police has released a CCTV image of a woman it wants to speak to, and said: "We're keen to speak to this woman as we believe she may be a key witness. She is not in trouble in any way, but could help provide vital information for our investigation."

The incident happened on Friday 10 March at Stechford Retail Park in Birmingham. Credit: Google Maps

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and has since been bailed with conditions.

Police believe there were a number of people in the area at the time, especially near McDonalds, who may have important information to help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101.